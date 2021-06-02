LOS ANGELES — A judge on Monday denied a bid for resentencing by Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, who pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of her eight-year-old son Gabriel Fernandez.
The boy was routinely beaten, tortured, starved, bound, gagged and forced to sleep inside a cabinet until his May 2013 death.
Pearl Fernandez, 37, was sentenced in March 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her son. She contended in an April 1 petition that she could not now be convicted of first-degree murder or second-degree murder due to changes made in state law that became effective in January 2019 and affect defendants in some murder cases.
Pearl Fernandez pleaded guilty in February 2018 to the first-degree murder charge. She also admitted to a special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture. Her plea came two months after a downtown Los Angeles jury recommended that her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre, 40, be sentenced to death for the boy’s killing. He is now on death row. His automatic appeal to the California Supreme Court is pending.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli said he carefully reviewed Pearl Fernandez’s petition for resentencing, along with the overall record of the case and concluded that she is “not entitled to resentencing relief.”
“It has been established by her own admission during her guilty plea that the murder was intentional and involved the infliction of torture over a period of several months,” the judge said, noting that the record supports the theory that Fernandez was a “major participant in the murder of a child victim.”
He added that Pearl Fernandez agreed to waive any and all of her appellate rights at the time of her guilty plea.
“I want to thank the Honorable George Lomeli for his well thought out ruling,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami wrote in a text message. “Justice was served. I am truly happy for Gabriel’s family that Pearl Fernandez will now spend the rest of her life in prison. The family can now have some closure and move forward. Gabriel’s family, myself and the entire community will never stop fighting for justice for Gabriel.”
Hatami opposed Fernandez’s resentencing bid and urged the judge to deny the petition.
A group of demonstrators outside the Hall of Justice included Gabriel’s family members and those of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend. He died on June 21, 2018.
They cheered when Hatami announced that Pearl Fernandez’s petition had been denied. Family members wore “Justice for Gabriel” T-shirts and carried signs that read “Justice for Gabriel” and “No Freedom for Gabriel’s Killer.”
Maricruz Avalos, Anthony Avalos’s aunt, praised the judge’s ruling.
“That’s great news,” she said. “We got there at seven and we were excited to protest.”
Maricruz Avalos is collecting signatures as part of the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
He has drawn criticism from crime victims and some prosecutors over a series of directives, issued the day he was sworn into office last December.
Maricruz Avalos and others collected signatures for the recall over the weekend. They collected 120 signatures on Saturday at the Anthony Avalos Memorial Tree in Lancaster and 37 signatures at Gabriel’s mural in Palmdale. Anyone would like to sign the petition can email Avalos at amaricruz96@icloud.com
City News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.