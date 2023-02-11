REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A judge could bar attorneys from talking to the press about the criminal case of a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms last month, according to media reports Friday.

San Mateo County Judge Elizabeth K. Lee on Friday granted a request from defense attorneys to restrict remote access to court records, the Bay Area News Group reported. Lee is also considering imposing a gag order on attorneys that would prevent them from speaking to reporters.

