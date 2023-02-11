REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A judge could bar attorneys from talking to the press about the criminal case of a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms last month, according to media reports Friday.
San Mateo County Judge Elizabeth K. Lee on Friday granted a request from defense attorneys to restrict remote access to court records, the Bay Area News Group reported. Lee is also considering imposing a gag order on attorneys that would prevent them from speaking to reporters.
Press descended upon Half Moon Bay after the back-to-back Jan. 23 shootings, which authorities have said arose from workplace disputes. The violence was California’s third mass shooting in eight days last month and followed the killing of 11 people in the Los Angeles area amid Lunar New Year celebrations.
Chunli Zhao, 66, is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Zhao has not yet entered a plea but admitted to the shootings during a jailhouse media interview. He has not responded to a request from The Associated Press through an online jail messaging system.
Lee on Friday heard the defense attorneys’ motion to limit access to the case — proceedings which Zhao sobbed through part of, prompting the judge to call for a recess, the Bay Area News Group reported.
