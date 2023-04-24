LOS ANGELES — A Black teenage girl who was allegedly body-slammed and called an “animal” by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy working as a school resource officer at Lancaster High School in 2021 won a partial victory when a judge said he will review some of the deputy’s personnel records and decide which should be turned over to her attorneys.

The plaintiff, born in 2004, is identified only as Jane Doe 1 in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought against the county, the sheriff’s department, Deputy Daniel Acquilano and the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

I do not trust ""Judge Armen Tamzarian"" does he want to be the next "Judge Judy"....? Most of the questionable Judges (not all) pray for that opportunity, and put Justice on the back burner....on their quest for personal wealth...no matter what its costs America, and the hard working citizens (aka Taxpayers).

Lets review ""Jane Doe 1"" personal records also...Lets not use the "Double Standard" that the Cowards of Society seem to enjoy implementing... along with Censorship...Weak People use Weak outdated Tactics...when Free Money is on the line (IMHO).

