Sierra Leone Obit Clarence Roy-Macaulay

Associated Press reporter Clarence Roy-Macaulay, who covered Sierra Leone for The Associated Press for nearly four decades, from the country’s brutal civil war to the Ebola epidemic that killed thousands there, is seen in the capital Freetown, in 2004.

 Peter Anderson via AP

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Journalist Clarence Roy-Macaulay, who in a distinguished career covered Sierra Leone for The Associated Press for nearly four decades from the country’s brutal civil war to the Ebola epidemic that killed thousands there, has died, his daughter said. He was 85.

Roy-Macaulay had been filing stories to the AP until about a week before his death, on Wednesday, most recently contributing to a sports piece on Frances Tiafoe, the American tennis player of Sierra Leonean descent. He already had started sending in copy about preparations for the country’s upcoming election, in 2023.

