Beverly Russell, a British American journalist and editor who led the design magazines Interiors and Architecture, advocating for women to seize their place in media and design, died, Dec. 11, at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was 87.
Her son, Benjamin Beardwood, said she had a terminal heart condition and had undergone medically assisted suicide.
In the 1980s halcyon days of print media, Interiors was one of the design industry’s premier trade magazines, and Russell was its chic and commanding editor-in-chief. From the magazine’s New York office, she led its coverage through a decade of ritzy architectural trends, touch-the-sky skyscrapers and glamorous starchitects.
Under her purview, Interiors published articles tailored for industry insiders, running profiles about ascendant design world figures, comprehensive product reviews and features that examined overlooked corners of the industry. A special issue, in 1982, devoted to the art of commercial lighting, for example, included articles about the Lighting World International Expo, Central Park’s lamps and shopping mall lighting.
In 1980, a year after she was hired to run Interiors, Russell told The New York Times that her editorial vision would embrace the go-go gestalt of the impending decade. Interiors, which was founded, in 1888 (and folded in 2001), would become a “business magazine.”
“Trade is too old-fashioned, professional too pompous — a business magazine is more appropriate for the ’80s,” she said. “I believe it’s only those designers who are businesslike who will succeed in the ’80s.”
And as far as Russell was concerned, that success wouldn’t exclude women — a goal she endeavored to realize throughout her career.
“It’s only in the last 20 years that the architecturally trained woman has made an impact in this world of interior design for public spaces,” she told the Times, in 1992. “In terms of interior design, and the way a woman approaches architecture, there’s much more sensitivity to space, and how an interior works and how a person will use it.”
Russell went on to pursue projects that championed women in creative fields. In 1992, she wrote “Women of Design: Contemporary American Interiors”; a few years later, she published “Women of Taste: Recipes and Profiles of Famous Women Chefs.” In 2015, she wrote a memoir, “Deadline Diva: A Journalist’s Life,” which recounted her own travails.
Her memoir documented her formative years as a journalist in London, where she cut her teeth at the competitive tabloids of Fleet Street, filing scoops on deadline as her boss barked at her until she was in tears. It also detailed her immigration, in 1967, to America, where she started working as a magazine editor at Condé Nast in New York.
At Condé, while she toiled at Brides and then House & Garden, Russell witnessed the company’s fabled and frosty culture of excellence. She was at her desk, she said, when Diana Vreeland was abruptly let go as editor-in-chief of Vogue, and she witnessed how Vreeland’s flamboyant red-walled office was swiftly repainted beige for her replacement, Grace Mirabella.
After a decade at Interiors, Russell also took on the role of editorial director of Architecture magazine, in 1989. A few years later, she founded a creative consulting firm, Beverly Russell Enterprises. She retired in 2006.
When she began running Interiors, Russell hired a young Pilar Viladas as her assistant. Viladas went on to become a noted design journalist and was for a long time the design editor of The New York Times Magazine and T: The New York Times Style Magazine.
About a year ago, Russell learned that she had a terminal heart condition, and the finality of her diagnosis — as well as the loss of autonomy that she felt came with it — profoundly disturbed her. She recently moved to New Mexico, where physician-assisted suicide is legal, and she underwent the procedure, this month.
“She felt strongly about doing this,” her son said. “My mother lived her life on her own terms, and she wanted to go out on her own terms. She insisted on writing her narrative right up until the very end.
“She always thought of herself,” he added, “as a pioneer.”
