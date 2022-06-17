PALMDALE — The western Joshua tree will not be listed as threatened, for now, after the four-member California Fish and Game Commission voted to revisit the discussion, in October, and to pursue more feedback from tribes and direct the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to come up with a regional conservation plan for the iconic tree.
Commission President Samantha Murray and Vice President Erika Zavaleta voted in favor of listing the species as threatened at Thursday’s meeting, while commissioners Jacque Hostler-Carmesin and Eric Sklar voted no.
“Listing doesn’t mean that there can’t be housing, there can’t be renewable energy projects,” Murray said, Thursday. “It just means they’ll happen under a more careful watch like they have been happening over last 18 months where development and projects have still been happening. It just means it will be paired with numerical caps on how many trees are taken and paired with habitat conservation planning efforts.”
“I’d like to buy the time, just to be totally blunt, (to) use the pressure of the potential listing to see real action, legislative, local, to work on a plan. I think if we list some of that incentive goes away,” Sklar said. “As do I also agree with you, President Murray, that if we don’t list, then that really will create a bigger problem.”
Sklar sought greater outreach to the tribes, and initially asked for additional peer review for the studies, though he dropped that request.
The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned, in 2019, to have the western Joshua tree listed as threatened, saying hotter temperatures and more intense periods of drought fueled by climate change will make it harder for the species to survive through the end of the century. It also argued wildfires and development threats harm the trees’ ability to live and reproduce.
The western Joshua tree has been protected, since October 2020, when the California Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously to grant western Joshua trees candidate status under the California Endangered Species Act. The 2-2 vote means the western Joshua tree will stay protected until commissioners will reconsider its status, in October.
Designating the western Joshua tree as threatened would make it harder, but not impossible, to remove them for housing, solar or other development projects. If the tree is designated as threatened, killing one would require special approval from the state.
“This vote was disappointing, but unfortunately not at all surprising,” Brendan Cummings, the Center for Biological Diversity’s conservation director and a Joshua Tree resident, said in a statement, Thursday. “Even when there’s no question about the scientific evidence, California officials all too often find excuses to delay taking necessary action in the face of climate change.”
Areas suitable for the western Joshua trees growth are likely to decline due to climate change, by 2100, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife said. But it said in an April report that the tree remained “abundant and widespread,” which lowers the risk of extinction.
The commissioners broadly agreed that climate change will put the species in danger over the coming decades. But they were split on whether the Endangered Species Act was the best way to address those concerns.
The discussion stretched over two days as the commission heard testimony from about 220 people, on Wednesday. The commission also received about 1,700 comments on the topic since its last meeting, in May.
Many speakers urged the commission to accept the recommendation from the Department of Fish & Wildlife that listing the species as threatened is not warranted. They included representatives from Lancaster and Palmdale, Los Angeles County, elected officials from Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties and labor groups.
Many of those who spoke in favor of listing the tree as threatened hoped to preserve it for future generations.
It’s unknown how many Joshua trees exist in the state, but it could be anywhere from 4.8 million to 9.8 million, said Jeb McKay Bjerke, a senior environmental scientist with the department.
The primary threats to the trees are climate change, land development and wild fires
Peer reviewers were not in agreement with the Department’s recommendation, according to McKay Bjerke’s presentation. One agreed; one did not state an opinion; one disagreed for the southern range, and two disagreed.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale spoke in favor of the department’s recommendation, at Wednesday’s meeting.
“The department concedes that areas with suitable climate conditions will decline substantially over the course of the century but then asserts that there is no data that this will actually harm Joshua trees,” Cummings, speaking at Wednesday’s meeting, said. “This is simply wrong.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
