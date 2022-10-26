Josephine Melville, a respected British actor and director, collapsed and died backstage after appearing in a production of “Nine Night” in Nottingham. She was 61.

Melville died, Thursday night, at the Nottingham Playhouse after appearing as Aunt Maggie, the venue said in a statement. She received immediate assistance from first aid staff and a member of the audience before paramedics arrived, but she died at the scene. No cause was immediately released.

