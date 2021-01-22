Joseph Scheidler, a former advertising executive who became a leading figure in the anti-abortion movement by marrying media savvy with confrontational tactics, died Monday at his home in Chicago. He was 93.
His son Eric said the cause was pneumonia.
At a time in the late 1970s when public approval of abortion was growing and many religious leaders were wary of taking on the issue directly, Scheidler (pronounced SHIED-ler) pioneered a style of militant direct action — staging sit-ins at clinics, picketing doctors’ homes — that he said he had modeled on the civil rights activism of the 1960s.
He and his organization, the Pro-Life Action League, were often at odds with the National Right to Life Committee, the more mainstream anti-abortion group, which believed that his incendiary rhetoric encouraged violence and public backlash. Scheidler insisted that he did not advocate violence, calling it “an admission of defeat,” but he refused to moderate his tone.
“Some pro-life directors have spoken about winning brownie points by condemning violence,” he said. “I am not interested in brownie points.”
His significance can be measured in the opposition he engendered. In 1986 the National Organization for Women sued him, arguing that by threatening to impede the work of abortion clinics, he was guilty of extortion and racketeering — one reason his allies and adversaries alike called him the “godfather” of the anti-abortion movement. The lawsuit, which he eventually won, lasted decades, one of the longest federal cases in history.
Despite his national prominence, Scheidler remained focused on street-level action. For decades he was a common sight in downtown Chicago, his adopted home, carrying posters showing graphic images of aborted fetuses. Even without the posters, at 6 feet 4 inches, with a full beard and a baritone voice amplified by an ever-ready bullhorn, he was hard to miss.
“He thought that making people uncomfortable was key to the movement’s success,” said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University and the author of “Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present.” “He thought the way to get something done was to be direct and graphic.”
Joseph Matthias Scheidler was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Hartford City, Indiana, about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis. His father, Matthias Scheidler, owned several businesses in Hartford City. His mother, Kathleen (Pursley) Scheidler, was a music teacher.
In addition to his son Eric, who succeeded him as director of the Pro-Life Action League, he is survived by his wife, Ann Scheidler, the league’s chairwoman; his sons Joseph, Peter and Matthias; his daughters Catherine Miller, Annie Casselman and Sarah Worthington; a brother, James Scheidler; a sister, Eleanor McNamara; 27 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Scheidler enlisted in the Navy after high school and later attended Notre Dame. After graduating, he remained in town as a reporter for the South Bend Tribune before entering a seminary, intent on becoming a Benedictine monk. But he withdrew days before his ordination.
Scheidler received a master’s degree from Marquette University and taught at Mundelein College, a women’s school in Chicago, where he met Ann Crowley. They married in 1965, the same year he chaperoned a student trip to Alabama to march alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in support of voting rights.
In 1967 Scheidler took a job in public relations for the city of Chicago and was later an advertising executive for Selz Seabolt, a leading Chicago public-relations firm. It was there, in between pitching fishing tackle and cheese, that he became obsessed with abortion. After the Supreme Court legalized the procedure nationally in 1973 in Roe v. Wade, he took a leave of absence to begin organizing. He never went back to advertising.
From the start, Scheidler showed a proclivity for publicity. He took out anti-abortion ads in newspapers on the same pages where ads for abortion clinics ran. He assembled pickets outside abortion clinics. At one point he was the director of the Illinois Right to Life Committee, but he was fired in 1978 over his aggressive tactics.
Scheidler and his wife founded the Pro-Life Action League in 1980 and quickly built a national network of activists. In 1985 he published “Closed: 99 Ways to Stop Abortion,” a how-to manual of sorts that was loaded with tips about things like “sidewalk counseling,” which involved finding women who were considering abortions and persuading them not to follow through, even if it meant approaching them as they entered a clinic.
If Scheidler walked a fine line between aggressive action and outright lawbreaking, many of his followers, including a fiery evangelical minister from upstate New York named Randall Terry, did not. Terry formed an organization, Operation Rescue, that took Scheidler’s logic further than his mentor was willing to go — blockading access to clinics and packing court dockets with arrestees. Others took even more extreme actions, committing vandalism, arson and murder. By the early 1990s, Terry had eclipsed Scheidler as the leading voice for street-level anti-abortion activism.
At the same time, Scheidler’s brand of activism was made more difficult by a series of state and federal laws passed in the early 1990s protecting access to abortion clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.