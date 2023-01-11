FARMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Joseph Hardy III, founder of the 84 Lumber chain of building materials stores and developer of the Nemacolin resort, has died. He was 100.

A family statement provided by the company said the family had lost its “patriarch and all-around great man.” A profile posted on the company’s website said he passed away on his 100th birthday, Saturday, “surrounded by his loving family singing Broadway show tunes to comfort him at his home in Farmington.”

