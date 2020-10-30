LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Healthcare District will dissolve its joint venture with Renaissance Imaging Medical Associates Inc. and operate the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center as an independent diagnostic testing facility.
The District entered into a contract with Renaissance Imaging Associates in November 2002 to create an outpatient imaging center. The center, at 44105 15th St. West, is on the south end of the healthcare district’s property.
“Basically since then this has been nothing but a disaster,” CEO Ed Mirzabegian said at Wednesday’s Board meeting.
The healthcare district owns 70% of the AV Outpatient Imaging Center but has seen little profit over the past two years. For the 2019-20 fiscal year ended June 2020 the district had a loss of $126,137. For the 2018-19 fiscal year ended June 2019 the district saw a profit of $9,212.
Mirzabegian deemed the $9,212 benefit “totally unacceptable.”
“The government has changed a lot of reimbursement rules and rights on radiologists and on centers like this that host the physicians. The reimbursement has gone down tremendously,” Mirzabegian said, adding they were on the verge of closing the center.
However, because the healthcare districts own 70% of the center, Mirzabegian proposed the Board agree to purchase the remaining 30% from the physicians group at an estimated cost between $900,000 and $1 million. They would then continue the center as an independent imaging center for AV Healthcare District and Hospital.
Renaissance Imaging has four locations, two each in Lancaster and Palmdale, in the Antelope Valley, Mirzabegian said, adding the business is worth nothing.
“Basically operationally it doesn’t have any value,” Mirzabegian said. “Whatever they make they spend so basically there’s no profit in it.”
Mirzabegian added there are a lot of assets including three or four MRI machines, three or four computed tomography scan machines, and 34 employees who run the outpatient center.
“Basically this is the best move after 17, 18 years, to own this place by the district and the hospital and we run it as an outpatient center of this organization,” Mirzabegian said.
The Board unanimously approved the dissolution of the joint venture and authorized Mirzabegian to negotiate the agreement.
“After all these years we’re going to own a piece of outpatient imaging that has been very vital to this community and what we are building,” Mirzabegian said.
Mirzabegian added they plan to move all outpatient services to the center. The goal is to create an outpatient or ambulatory “product line” for the district.
“Right now every move in the health industry is going to outpatient and we don’t have any outpatient product line that we can make money on it,” Mirzabegian said.
Patients will not notice any changes operationally, essentially the only thing changing is the ownership, according to Cynthia Frausto, AV Hospital’s director of Marketing and Public Relations.
Patient medical records are migrating onto the hospital’s system, so nothing will be lost. The staff and radiologists will remain the same.
