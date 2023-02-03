WOW Flower Project

The WOW Flower Project will host a free family-friendly art project directed by a local Black artist each Wednesday during February at the Antelope Valley Art Gallery, at 39198 10th St. East.

 Photo courtesy The WOW Flower Project

PALMDALE — Nonprofit organization The WOW Flower Project will host Wellness Wednesday events this month at the Antelope Valley Art Gallery.

The events are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m., on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at the gallery, 38198 10th St. East. Dinner, consisting of bread and a variety of soups, including vegan options, will be served each week at 5:30 p.m.

