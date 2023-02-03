PALMDALE — Nonprofit organization The WOW Flower Project will host Wellness Wednesday events this month at the Antelope Valley Art Gallery.
The events are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m., on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at the gallery, 38198 10th St. East. Dinner, consisting of bread and a variety of soups, including vegan options, will be served each week at 5:30 p.m.
The free, weekly events will feature speakers and panels on food, medicine, nutrition, gardening, abolition and healing. There will also be free activities that celebrate health, wellness, agriculture, art and children’s activities.
“The wellness is going to be a place where there’s going to be health and wellness vendors, organizations and community and we’re going to be breaking bread,” organizer Waunette Cullors said. “We’re going to have a homemade soup, even gluten-free soup, to feel unity, like a unity pot where there’s a variety of things there, and bread.”
Each week will feature a different soup. They will also share wellness tips. Representatives from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the National Alliance on Mental Health will be there. There will be opportunities for yoga, meditation and highlighting agriculture.
“We’re going to show community how, with those free boxes that they receive of vegetables and beans, how to utilize those and prepare them in a healthy way,” Cullors said. “It’s all a way for us to live health and positive and highlight our history.”
Vendor opportunities are available for businesses that provide community health, wellness and healing with a donation.
