PALMDALE — Residents are invited to join in the effort to “Stamp Out Hunger,” on Saturday, during the annual food drive by the National Association of Letter Carriers.
To participate, residents are asked to leave donations of non-perishable food next to their mailbox before mail delivery. The food will be collected by letter carriers as part of their routes, then distributed to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.
Donations in Palmdale will be delivered to South Antelope Valley Emergency Services or SAVES. The City of Palmdale has joined Stamp Out Hunger as part of its Season of Service campaign.
“The need is as great as ever, given the pandemic-caused economic dislocations of the past two years,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “The traditional food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by NALC’s donor drive, in which those wishing to help, made online donations to local food pantries. The city is proud to have this as part of our Season of Service activities.”
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is in its 30th year and has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food over that time.
The event is held annually on the second Saturday in May, in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.
“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. “We see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”
