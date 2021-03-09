LANCASTER — Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy’s three Vex Jets robotics teams competed in a remote event Saturday against teams more than 2,600 miles away.
The skills-only event saw VEX robotics rookie seventh grader Addison Nicoll finish in fourth place for the day. She built and programmed her robot. Seventh-graders Dylan Atallah and Jerimiah Stiles, and eighth grader Cooper Larson also competed.
The students competed against teams from Claymont, Del., where the temperature was 21 degrees. The Vex Jets, meanwhile, needed a pop-up to get shade from the sun.
Joe Walker Robotics Adviser and Teacher Matt Anderson converted his home garage into a VEX Robotics competition field for the event. The VEX Robotics playing field is a 12’x12’ square field. Parents watched the event from Anderson’s driveway.
The Skills Challenge Change-Up game featured nine goals on the playing field, spread out in three rows, with one goal in each corner, down the middle row and in the middle between the corners. Teams built and programed their robots to drop red and blue balls inside the goal to earn points. They could also punch balls from the goals.
“It was amazing to be able to see the kids excited again for robotics,” Anderson wrote in an email.
He is looking for more events for his students.
“The students had a great time, Cooper and Jerimiah did an amazing job and Addison did an amazing job for her first ever VEX event,” Anderson wrote.
He thanked the students’ parents and his wife, Teacher Elizabeth Anderson, for their support.
“The parents were so supportive of this program, driving their kids to my garage almost everyday after school last week and staying and cheering them all on … without them there would be no Vex Jets, and of course Mrs. Anderson as well,” Anderson wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.