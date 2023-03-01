QUARTZ HILL Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy Vex robotics teams scored a first this year when all three teams — 4073A, 4073B and 4073G — qualified to compete at the Vex Robotics state championships this Sunday at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Seventh grader Aiden Duenas, of Team B, competed in the Vex Robotics World Championship last year.
“It was a really good experience and I really want to make it again this year, so that’s why our team is going to try our hardest at state,” he said.
Duenas later learned that his team was headed to the World Championship in Dallas for a second consecutive year, after they won the OnShape Design Challenge.
“We had to use a CAD program called OnShape to design a digital robot that will preserve nature,” he said Monday. “What we did is we built a robot that would scare birds away from crops because we realize that’s a huge problem for many farmers.”
Duenas and partner Dylan Thrasher designed a robot with an air horn and a miniature scarecrow.
Duenas is looking forward to the state competition.
“I think it’s going to be really fun having all three of the teams here,” he said.
Although there is less pressure on the team since they qualified for the world championship, Duenas said they will still work hard to do well at the state championship.
Team A qualified for the state tournament by winning the Excellence and Innovate Awards at separate competitions.
Team A member eighth-grader Makenzie Duffy also competed in the Vex World Championships last year.
“It was stressful but it was fun to go there and see the competition and how it was,” she said.
Eighth grader Vihaan Mukherjee of Team G said he really wants to go to “Worlds” because his team, Team G, has a bit of a history with being unlucky.
“I want to break that curse this year,” he said. “We haven’t been able to get to Worlds ever.”
Team G qualified for the state tournament by winning the Innovate Award.
“We were the only one who had the string release,” Mukherjee said.
Eighth-grader Vincent Duxbury of Team B showed off a miniature competition field the team created with 3D-printed parts to help with strategy.
“We do this every year,” he said. “If we went to Worlds and say there’s a team that’s from another country and didn’t speak English, we could use this to strategize our plan out.”
Team B qualified for the state competition by winning the Design Award.
