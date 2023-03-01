Joe Walker Vex robotics

Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy Vex robotics 4073B team members Aiden Duenas (left) and Evamaryl Sillas test their robot on Feb. 22 on the practice field.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

QUARTZ HILL ­ Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy Vex robotics teams scored a first this year when all three teams — 4073A, 4073B and 4073G — qualified to compete at the Vex Robotics state championships this Sunday at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Seventh grader Aiden Duenas, of Team B, competed in the Vex Robotics World Championship last year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.