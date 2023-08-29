Obit Joe Wurzelbacher

Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (left) is joined by Joe Wurzelbacher, also known as “Joe the Plumber,” right, as she speaks at a rally at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio.

 Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio — Samuel “Joe” Wurzelbacher, who was thrust into the political spotlight as “Joe the Plumber” after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign, and who later forayed into politics himself, has died, his son said Monday. He was 49.

His oldest son, Joey Wurzelbacher, said his father died Sunday in Wisconsin after a long illness. His family announced this year on an online fundraising site that he had pancreatic cancer.

