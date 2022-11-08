Coy Gibbs

Coy Gibbs (right) presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, during the induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 31, 2020. Coy, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died, Sunday morning.

 Mike McCarn/AP Photo

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died, Sunday morning, just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep, last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the team said in a statement released shortly before the start of the NASCAR season finale.

