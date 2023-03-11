Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark has new visiting hours and will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Just in time for the promise of warmer weather, the City of Palmdale has announced new operating times for Joe Davies Heritage Airpark.

The 26-acre park, at 2001 East Ave. P, is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

