PALMDALE — Just in time for the promise of warmer weather, the City of Palmdale has announced new operating times for Joe Davies Heritage Airpark.
The 26-acre park, at 2001 East Ave. P, is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
Located in the shadow of Air Force Plant 42, the airpark is an effort by the city to commemorate the myriad aircraft that have been designed, built and flown from this Air Force site.
The displays include an F-86 Sabre, F-100 Super Sabre, F-104 Starfighter, F-105 Thunderchief, A-4C Skyhawk, F-4 Phantom, A-7 Corsair, F-5 Tiger, F-101 Voodoo and F-14 Tomcat. There’s also a C-140 that once saw duty for NASA, a T-38 Talon, a trainer related to the F-5 fighter; a B-52 bomber and a Burt Rutan-designed Triumph.
The most recent addition is one of two modified 747 airliners used by NASA to ferry the space shuttle fleet. Alongside the restored aircraft is a scale model of the B-2 stealth bomber, appearing as if in flight.
The airpark also offers a covered picnic area, tables and restrooms.
On Saturdays and Sundays, visitors may also want to venture next door to Blackbird Airpark, a satellite of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base.
Operated by the nonprofit Flight Test Museum Foundation, the airpark features an SR-71 Blackbird as well as its predecessor, the A-12.
The familiar Blackbirds can be seen alongside another reconnaissance aircraft, an early U-2 spy plane, the kind made famous when the Soviets shot down pilot Gary Francis Powers in 1960. Later versions of the plane can still be seen flying from Air Force Plant 42, home to the plane’s manufacturer Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.
