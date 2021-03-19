Los Angeles County’s Veterans America’s Job Center of California will host a training-cohort for veterans interested in becoming an Aircraft Fabrication and Assembly Technician with Northrop Grumman.
There are 30 slots in the upcoming class for the Northrop Grumman Military Training University.
Six informational meetings on Zoom begin Thursday. Individuals must be a veteran and resident of Los Angeles County. Training is located in the Antelope Valley.
Zoom meetings are at 3 p.m. Thursdays from March 25 to April 29. Visit https://bit.ly/3vzvu48 to register.
For details, contact Weslynn Wooten at veterans@jvs-social.org, or text questions to 661-300-6719.
