PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California Palmdale will host a virtual recruitment event for Delta Scientific, from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at 40355 Delta Lane.
Positions available include sheet metal worker, tech support, machinist and welder. Individuals can register on Eventbrite at https://delta-recruitment.eventbrite.com
Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview. They should also bring a resume, be on time and come dressed appropriately for an interview.
For details call or email David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 ordsantamaria@jvs-socal.org
