LANCASTER — Youth are invited to enroll in the America’s Job Center of California’s Peer Support Specialist Training Program, specifically designed for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 who have lived experience.
The program aims to provide youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to become a certified Peer Support Specialist through a compensated, hybrid learning schedule providing paid on-the-job training.
In-person sessions are held at the Antelope Valley America’s Job Center of California, 1420 West Ave. I, Lancaster.
As a Peer Support Specialist, lived-experience youth can make a positive impact on others and give hope to those who may be struggling. Youth will learn how to use their experience to help others in a professional setting, as well as developing essential skills, job readiness, and a Peer Support Specialist certification.
Enrollment is open, and youth are encouraged to register as soon as possible as space is limited. For details or to register or learn more about the program, visit https://forms.gle/3sCdKefwe2YUpMkh9.
