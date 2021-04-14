PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will work in collaboration with a staffing agency to recruit workers on Thursday.
The job center and Aerotek are seeking assembly workers for a Lancaster manufacturing company for its first and second shifts. Entry-level, long-term and full-time employment options will be available.
Qualified candidates must be able to work overtime and weekends, have reliable transportation, pass pre-employment drug screening, lift 50 pounds and possess right-to-work documents, a valid driver’s license or identification card and a valid Social Security card.
Job requirements include preparing work by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications and parts lists.
Candidates must be registered with CALJOBS and have a resume tailored to match the position. Applicants are also asked to dress professionally during the virtual interview.
Those interested in participating in the recruitment event are asked to register on Eventbrite at https://aerotek_event.eventbrite.com by the end of Wednesday. The virtual event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
For more information send an email to josie.chacon@jvs-socal.org or call 661-917-2968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.