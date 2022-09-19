NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness.
The team said she died, Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.
Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame, in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title.
Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47, in 1972.
“We are so thankful that Joan was able to see Gil inducted into the Hall of Fame, in July,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “That meant so much to her and the entire Mets and Hodges family.”
Irene Hodges, Gil and Joan’s daughter, spoke on her father’s behalf at the induction in Cooperstown, on July 24.
“Today I am especially happy for my mother,” Irene said. “When the call came from the Hall of Fame … I began sobbing probably as much as I did when I lost my father.”
