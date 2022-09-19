Obit Joan Hodges Baseball

Brooklyn Dodgers catcher Gil Hodges (right) and his bride, the former Joan Lombardi, appear after their wedding at St. Gregory’s Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York, in 1948.

 Jacob Harris/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness.

The team said she died, Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.