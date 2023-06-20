LANCASTER — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio Gracie Barra West Lancaster as Senate District 21’s June Small Business of the Month on Friday.
“Learning Jiu-Jitsu is more than just learning a self-defense discipline,” Wilk said. “The foundational values of family and integrity learned at Gracie Barra can be applied to so many facets of life, and for five years Nathan and Evelyn Wilcox have made it a point to help people achieve their full potential.
“Whether it’s giving back to local organizations or sharing their love of Jiu-Jitsu with others, they do a fantastic job fostering community connections. It is my pleasure to recognize Nathan, Evelyn, and Gracie Barra West Lancaster as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.”
Gracie Barra (pronounced Gracie ‘Baha’) West Lancaster was founded a little over five years ago by husband and wife Nathan and Evelyn Wilcox. Nathan, a former correctional officer at Lancaster State Prison, has over 20 years of experience in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Together with Evelyn, they share four kids, one of whom recently joined the US Coast Guard.
The family-run establishment strives to be a safe and inviting location where students can come to learn self-defense. The studio boasts 300-plus students, offering classes for children, teens and adults, as well as fitness and private training classes.
“Patience, kindness, empathy, as well as resilience and grit were things I learned on the Jiu-Jitsu mats before I was able to apply them in any other aspects of my life,” Nathan Wilcox said. “Through our school, we are able to pay this forward by ‘doing for others what Jiu-Jitsu has done for us,’ which is something I have made my personal mission at Gracie Barra West Lancaster.”
“Our amazing team is blessed to be able to share the benefits with our students and families on a daily basis and help them improve the overall quality of their lives. We are very grateful to have received this award on behalf of Senator Wilk’s office and consider it a testament that our mission is having a positive impact in the community. We look forward to serving and helping our community for many years to come.”
During the pandemic, Nathan and Evelyn held classes online through Zoom and worked hard to keep the business open, navigating health department limitations. Gracie Barra West makes a point of giving back to local businesses and organizations, especially during the holidays, and frequently collaborates with the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce.
There are over 700 Gracie Barra schools worldwide, with each one overseen by Gracie Barra Certified Instructors. It was originally developed by Master Carlos Gracie Jr., and the key values of the discipline are brotherhood, integrity and development. The teachings, practices, and programs have been passed down to gyms across the world to expand Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and to build a culture and brotherhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.