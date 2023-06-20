Gracie Barra West Lancaster

Sen. Scott Wilk (right) presents a California State Senate Certificate of Recognition to Nathan and Evelyn Wilcox (left), owners of Jiu-Jitsu studio Gracie Barra West Lancaster.

 Photo courtesy of state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office

LANCASTER — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio Gracie Barra West Lancaster as Senate District 21’s June Small Business of the Month on Friday.

“Learning Jiu-Jitsu is more than just learning a self-defense discipline,” Wilk said. “The foundational values of family and integrity learned at Gracie Barra can be applied to so many facets of life, and for five years Nathan and Evelyn Wilcox have made it a point to help people achieve their full potential.

