Obit - Jim Stewart

Stax Records founder Jim Stewart (center) poses for a photo with friends and students of the Stax Music Academy, in 2013, in Memphis, Tenn.

 Adrian Sainz/AP Photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jim Stewart, the white Tennessee farm boy and fiddle player who co-founded the influential Stax Records with his sister in a Black, inner-city Memphis neighborhood and helped build the soulful “Memphis sound,” has died at age 92.

Stewart died peacefully and surrounded by his family, on Monday, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music said in a news release. A cause of death was not disclosed and funeral plans were pending.

