EU Poland Ukraine Refugees Jewish Help

Rabbi Ilana Baird, who volunteers to mentor Ukrainian refugee children at a summer camp, poses for a picture, Thursday, outside the Lauder Morasha Jewish school in Warsaw, Poland.

 Michal Dyjuk/AP Photo

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A five-year-old girl’s drawing at a summer camp in Poland’s capital caught the eye of one of her counselors. Why did she use black and white, and not red or pink, to make a heart, Rabbi Ilana Baird asked the child.

The girl, sighing heavily, said it was black like the dog she left behind in Ukraine.

