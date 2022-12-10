Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.