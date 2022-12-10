Antisemitism Jewish Response

Seth Adelson, senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, said anxiety has intensified as anti-Jewish vitriol abounds on social media.

NEW YORK — Jewish Americans are closely following the recent upsurge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions with a mix of anxiety and resolve — along with a yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out against anti-Jewish hatred.

New Yorker Rizy Horowitz, who runs a program in Brooklyn providing meals and activities for Holocaust survivors, says the widespread vitriol prompts her to ask: “When can I pack up my suitcase and run away?”

