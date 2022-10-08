EDWARDS AFB — Don’t be surprised to see a formation of fighter jets, and maybe one very large cargo plane, cruising over the Valley, on Wednesday.
The flight is an ambassador of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Oct. 14-16, at Edwards Air Force Base.
The aircraft will be flying over schools across the Antelope and Victor valleys, from approximately 11 a.m. to noon. It will feature Air Force and NASA aircraft, expected to be a combination of an F-16, F-22, F-35, F-18, F-15, T-38 and C-17 or KC-135 tanker.
“We want to be able to have the kids experience this from their own homes or from their schools,” Helida Van Hoy, 412th Test Wing STEM Outreach Manager, said. “Students will be able to hear it and feel the roaring engines, feel the vibrations of the jets flying by. We’re trying to bring out that experience.”
The Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM Expo is open to the public, Oct. 15 and 16, and to invited schools only, on Friday.
With a theme of “Breaking Tomorrow’s Barriers Today,” the air show and open house at the storied base is emphasizing accomplishments made there, and inspiring the younger generations who will be breaking those future barriers.
The iconic Hangar 1600 will hold the largest STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — expo in Air Force history, according to organizers, with more than 50 hands-on displays filling the cavernous space.
“We have all sorts of amazing things going on in there,” Van Hoy said.
The displays are from a wide range of aerospace-related organizations and companies, including NASA, Stratolaunch, the three major local aerospace companies — Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing — the Air Force Flight Test Museum and several different units from the base.
Two virtual reality flight simulators and several others will give visitors the opportunity to try their hand at flying.
There will be a robotics playing field with demonstrations from local student robotics teams and other groups, and demonstrations from the Edwards’ security forces. The Air Force Research Lab — often known locally as the “Rocket Site” — will showcase experiments.
NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center will showcase its mobile fabrication shop, often used to support student robotics programs.
The Aerospace Valley Aircraft corner will feature 14 static displays of personal airplanes based across the Valley at places such as Gen. William H. Fox Field in Lancaster, Mojave Air and Space Port and Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
These include airplanes built or modified by their owners, experimental models and more. The airplane owners will also be on hand to share their experiences, Van Hoy said.
Other aircraft featured inside the hangar include a Long-EZ homebuilt from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics; the X-62A VISTA, a highly modified F-16 used by the Air Force Test Pilot School; a glider used in STEM education; and F-16s, an F-35 and B-52 bomber.
A series of speakers will take to a stage throughout the day, talking about their careers, how they got there and what opportunities are available in STEM fields. The speakers are volunteers with a range of specialties, experiences and organizations, not just the Air Force.
“I’m really proud of that portion, because I really think it’s important that we share with students that they can follow their dreams, they can become a reality if they really stick to it,” Van Hoy said.
A small army of volunteers has been working for weeks to create the STEM Expo, eager to share knowledge and experience with the youth.
Over 15,000 students and teachers registered to attend the educational day, on Friday, but because of bus shortages, only about half will be able to make the trek.
The flyover was organized, in part, to provide an extension of the STEM Expo, particularly for those schools that can not attend the Friday event, Van Hoy said.
A free coordinating lesson plan was offered to school districts to accompany the flyover, providing instruction in concepts involved in flight.
Additional educational materials are available on the Aerospace Valley Air Show website, www. avairshow.com
