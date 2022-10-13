Air show flyover

Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students take pictures as a C-17 flies above their campus, Wednesday morning, as part of a preview for the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Friday through Sunday, at Edwards Air Force Base. Friday is open to invited schools only.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley students had their eyes on the skies, Wednesday morning, for a preview of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Friday through Sunday, at Edwards Air Force Base.

Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students waited near the school’s gazebo to watch for the aircraft. They were not disappointed. At approximately 11:30 a.m., a C-17 cargo plane cruised over the campus from the west to cheers from the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. The jets — an F-35A, NASA F/A-18 Hornet, F-16 and T-38 — cruised by the campus to the north, about five minutes later.

