LANCASTER — Antelope Valley students had their eyes on the skies, Wednesday morning, for a preview of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Friday through Sunday, at Edwards Air Force Base.
Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students waited near the school’s gazebo to watch for the aircraft. They were not disappointed. At approximately 11:30 a.m., a C-17 cargo plane cruised over the campus from the west to cheers from the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. The jets — an F-35A, NASA F/A-18 Hornet, F-16 and T-38 — cruised by the campus to the north, about five minutes later.
Principal Andy Glatfelter made a slideshow for the students to help them identify the aircraft expected to flyover the campus.
“Thank you, Dr. Glatfelter, for arranging this for us,” student Michael Bouchet said.
The sixth-grader is a fan of airplanes.
“I see them fly over here all of the time after school,” Bouchet said. “It’s going to be really cool to see them actually, like just a bunch of them.”
Fulton and Alsbury Academy will send its seventh-grade class to Edwards Air Force Base, on Friday, for the STEM Expo. The iconic Hangar 1600 will hold the largest STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — expo in Air Force history, according to organizers, with more than 50 hands-on displays filling the cavernous space.
The displays will include a wide range of aerospace-related organizations and companies, including NASA, Stratolaunch, the three major local aerospace companies — Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing — the Air Force Flight Test Museum and several different units from the base.
“They’re excited about the trip because they’re going to the base,” seventh-grade teacher Mechelle Reynolds said.
The school will have 22 chaperones, including five teachers and parents.
“We’ll have plenty of people, small groups to walk around do the activities and all that, so I’m excited,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds used Glatfelter’s slideshow to help the students identify the planes.
“They were all excited because I don’t think they understood what a P means (or) what an F means on the planes, so I think it was really insightful for them to go, ‘Oh yeah, that makes sense,’ ” Reynolds said.
Seventh-grader Heather Jones was thankful for the flyover.
“It was pretty cool,” she said. “And to see how the sixth-graders would act because we’ve had a flyover before.”
Jones is also looking forward to the STEM Expo, on Friday.
“My mom’s chaperoning and then we also get to see all the other planes,” she said.
Seventh-grader Emily Montalto recorded the flyover on her phone.
“It was really cool,” she said.
Montalto added that she is grateful to live in Aerospace Valley.
“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “We get to see all these extraordinary, fantastic, interesting things about science, engineering and we get to learn about all these interesting new things that we never got to learn back then.”
The Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM Expo is open to the public, Saturday and Sunday, and to invited schools only, on Friday.
With a theme of “Breaking Tomorrow’s Barriers Today,” the air show and open house at the storied base is emphasizing accomplishments made there, and inspiring the younger generations who will be breaking those future barriers.
The entire student body and staff of Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy was outside for the flyover, and formed the letters “J.W.” and “75” for the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, on the basketball courts.
A Joe Walker alumna, Lt. Christine Delaguila, was with them, on the radio to the pilots in the formation, so “we got a little more special treatment,” teacher Matt Anderson said.
Another Joe Walker alumna, Jessica Peterson, an instructor at the Air Force Test Pilot School, was piloting one of the aircraft in the formation, providing another special connection for students.
Antelope Valley Press Staff Writer Allison Gatlin contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.