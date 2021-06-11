Jessica Morris, who turned her experience with glioblastoma, a deadly brain cancer, into a crusade for more research and a patient-directed approach to treatment, founding the organization Our Brain Bank, died of complications of the disease Tuesday at her home in Park Slope, Brooklyn. She was 57.
Her husband, Ed Pilkington, a reporter for The Guardian, announced her death to friends and supporters by email, expressing hope that the organization she started “would help keep her flame and this fight alive.”
In an opinion essay in The New York Times in 2017, Morris described a fateful day in January 2016.
“I was hiking in upstate New York when I started to feel inexplicably odd,” she wrote. “I wanted to alert my companions that something was wrong, but there was a disconnect between the desire to speak and my ability to do so. Then my eyelids closed and that was that: a full-blown seizure, followed by an ambulance ride off the mountain, and brain surgery two days later.”
Glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive type of brain tumor that seems to defy treatment. It is what killed President Joe Biden’s son Beau in 2015 and Sen. John McCain in 2017.
“Median survival, the point by which half of those with glioblastoma have died, is usually put at 14 months,” Morris wrote in the essay. “Only one in 20 people survive five years.”
She herself made it to that five-year mark, and she used those years to educate herself about the illness and become an advocate for a different approach to treating it, one that didn’t automatically default to surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
“The problem with this regime is that it is, as my neuro-oncologist delicately put it, ‘suboptimal,’ ” she wrote. “Bluntly, for a vast majority of patients, it doesn’t work.”
That neuro-oncologist was Dr. Fabio M. Iwamoto of Columbia University’s Department of Oncology.
“She knew then that something needed to be done and that patients like her had enormous power,” Iwamoto said in a statement.
