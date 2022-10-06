WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Jerzy Urban, a spokesman for Poland’s communist-era government, in the 1980s, who masterminded state propaganda and censorship for the regime in the final years before its collapse, has died. He was 89.

His death was announced, on Monday, by satirical weekly magazine “NIE” (Polish for “No”), which Urban founded and led in the post-1989 era.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.