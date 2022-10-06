WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Jerzy Urban, a spokesman for Poland’s communist-era government, in the 1980s, who masterminded state propaganda and censorship for the regime in the final years before its collapse, has died. He was 89.
His death was announced, on Monday, by satirical weekly magazine “NIE” (Polish for “No”), which Urban founded and led in the post-1989 era.
Urban earned a reputation for sarcasm, in the early 1980s, when he served as the spokesman for the government of Gen. Wojciech Jaruzelski. He served in that role from 1981, the year of a harsh communist crackdown, to 1989, when communist regimes across central and eastern Europe began collapsing.
Urban launched weekly government news conferences that were broadcast by Polish television and attended by Polish and foreign journalists, making him one of the most prominent and despised faces of the regime.
To many Poles he seemed to personify the government’s brutality after dozens were killed, in the 1981 martial law crackdown, as well as its cynicism and contempt for the Solidarity movement, led by Lech Walesa, and the millions yearning for freedom.
In 1986, a time of shortages in the communist economy, Urban announced that Poland was collecting blankets and sleeping bags for the homeless of New York City.
Poland’s offer to New York followed the US government offering to send powdered milk to Poland to replace fresh milk tainted by radiation from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union. The US Senate stipulated that nongovernmental agencies in Poland distribute the powdered milk to make sure it got to the people.
Insulted by the stipulation, the Polish government responded with its offer of sleeping bags and blankets for the New York’s homeless on the condition that the goods be distributed by private groups. Then-New York Mayor Edward I. Koch rejected the offer, calling it foolish.
