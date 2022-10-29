CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis props his foot on the piano as he lays back and acknowledges the applause of fans during the fifth annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival, in 1975, at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

 Rene Perez/AP Photo

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning, at 87.

The last survivor of a generation of groundbreaking performers that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard, Lewis died at home south of Memphis, Tenn., representative Zach Farnum said in a release. The news came two days after the publication of an erroneous TMZ report of his death, later retracted.

