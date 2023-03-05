Kelly Jensen award

Kelly Jensen, Palmdale School District's director of Curriculum and Instruction with the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — Kelly Jensen, Palmdale School District’s director of Curriculum and Instruction, was recently honored by the Los Angeles County Office of Education with the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award.

The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to improving literacy in the community. It is named in honor of Beth Dalton, who spent her career working in the field of literacy.

