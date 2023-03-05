PALMDALE — Kelly Jensen, Palmdale School District’s director of Curriculum and Instruction, was recently honored by the Los Angeles County Office of Education with the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award.
The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to improving literacy in the community. It is named in honor of Beth Dalton, who spent her career working in the field of literacy.
Jensen has dedicated her career to improving the literacy skills of children. From her years as a classroom teacher, site administrator and district director, literacy has been her primary focus. She supervises 22 Learning Support teachers who implement the dynamic phonics curriculum that she brought to the district.
Jensen believes that building teacher capacity is the best way to support students. To this end, she created the Summer Literacy Camp to provide extra training to teachers on how to improve the reading skills of students who may need additional support.
The camp atmosphere, complete with tents and camping gear, was created to provide a fun and engaging learning experience for Kindergarten to fifth-grade teachers.
Over 32 hours during the summer, teachers worked on improving their skills to better support their students. Reading specialists from a neighboring district also participated in the camp because Jensen believes in building partnerships with others to support all students.
“In addition to the national and state focus on reading, the Palmdale PROMISE vision states that every student graduates ready for success and beyond,” Jensen said. “Reading is essential to fulfilling that vision.”
Overall, her dedication to improving literacy skills and her innovative approach to teacher training have made a significant impact in the Antelope Valley community, a District representative said.
Some of her most recent awards include the 2022 Association of California School Administrators Region XV Curriculum and Instruction Administrator of the Year. She also received the Palmdale School District 2018-19 Central Office Leader of the Year.
