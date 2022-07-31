Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the short-term, two-year seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
As of Friday, five candidates have either pulled or filed papers for the two full-term, four-year seats up for re-election on the Board. Former director Michael Rives filed nomination papers for a full-term seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk.
Rives was booted from the Board, in April. The City of Lancaster successfully sued Rives after he declined to resign due to incompatibility with his seats on the Healthcare District Board and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees. Rives was elected to both seats, in November 2020.
Electrical engineer Gordon V. Jefferson filed nomination papers for a full-term seat on the Board.
Current Director Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna and former director Steve Fox, an attorney who represented Rives in his unsuccessful attempt to stay on the Board, also pulled papers for the Board.
On the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Board of Directors, incumbents Shelly Sorsabal and Frank Donato each filed nomination papers to run for reelection in their respective divisions — Sorsabal for Division 1, Donato for Division 3. Appointed incumbent George Lane also filed nomination papers for the Division 4 short-term seat.
As of Friday, Lane is the only candidate to face a potential challenger: Shanna Roskilly pulled nomination papers for the Division 4 seat.
Eastside Union School District Board Vice President Doretta Thompson, who represents Trustee Area No. 1, filed nomination papers to run for re-election. Lancaster resident Lenzie Leona Huffmon pulled nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 4 seat held by Joseph “Joe” Pincetich.
Board President Julie Bookman, who represents Trustee Area No. 5, pulled nomination papers to run for re-election.
All three Palmdale School District incumbents — Board President Simone Zulu Diol, Nancy Smith and Ralph Velador — have now filed nomination papers to run for re-election.
Palmdale resident Mark Napolitano pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Westside Union School District Board of Trustees. Incumbent Jennifer Navarro pulled nomination papers to run for re-election.
Palmdale resident Mario Moises Melara pulled nomination papers for the newly created Council District 5 seat on the Palmdale City Council. Melara joins Erika Gloria Alverdi as the only potential candidates to pull papers for the seat, according to the City Clerk’s office.
City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who represents Council District 3, filed her nomination papers. Bettencourt faces three potential challengers: the first is new Planning Commissioner Marcos Alvarez, Bettencourt’s nominee. Challengers Samuel Garcia Jr. and David T. Gomez also pulled nomination papers for the seat.
Eric Ohlsen pulled nomination papers for the Council District 4 seat held by Juan Carrillo. Carrillo is running for the 39th Assembly District seat.
In Kern County races, California City Councilman Kelly Kulikoff filed nomination papers to challenge Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin in the Nov. 8 election, according to the City Clerk’s office.
O’Laughlin pulled papers but has not filed, as of Friday.
Samuel Pope, a former Cal City Planning Commissioner, pulled nomination papers to challenge O’Laughlin. Jose (Joe) Barragan, the city’s former acting Public Works director, filed his nomination papers for the mayor’s seat.
Resident Shawn Bradley filed nomination papers for a seat on the City Council. Former appointed Councilman Ron Smith, pastor and founder of Victory Baptist Church who lost a bid for election, in 2020, filed nomination papers for a seat on the council.
Former Councilman Don Parris pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Council. Candidate Mike Goodell filed nomination papers for the Council. City Treasurer Keith Middleton filed nomination papers to retain his seat.
Potential challenger Bruce Evans pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
No further updates were available by press time, Friday. The deadline to file nomination papers for a seat on a local Board is Aug.12, for the Nov. 8 election.
