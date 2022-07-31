2022 election logo

Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the short-term, two-year seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.

As of Friday, five candidates have either pulled or filed papers for the two full-term, four-year seats up for re-election on the Board. Former director Michael Rives filed nomination papers for a full-term seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.