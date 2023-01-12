Obit Jeff Beck

Guitarist Jeff Beck performs at the Louisiana Jazz and Heritage Festival, in 2011, in New Orleans. Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, died, Tuesday, after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released, Wednesday. He was 78.

 Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78.

Beck died, Tuesday, after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released, Wednesday. The location was not immediately known.

