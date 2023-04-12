LANCASTER — A man was killed and five others were injured Monday evening in a collision between a semi-truck and a Jeep on Highway 138 at 110th Street West, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m., when a 2002 Jeep driven by Jimmy Liu, 68, of Fremont, Calif. and carrying four passengers was heading north on 110th Street West. For reasons unknown, the Jeep collided with a 2021 Peterbilt truck heading east on Highway 138 and approaching the intersection with 110th Street West, CHP officials said.

