LANCASTER — A man was killed and five others were injured Monday evening in a collision between a semi-truck and a Jeep on Highway 138 at 110th Street West, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The collision occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m., when a 2002 Jeep driven by Jimmy Liu, 68, of Fremont, Calif. and carrying four passengers was heading north on 110th Street West. For reasons unknown, the Jeep collided with a 2021 Peterbilt truck heading east on Highway 138 and approaching the intersection with 110th Street West, CHP officials said.
One passenger in the Jeep, Ke Fu, 75, of Union City, Calif., was fatally injured.
The driver and two other Jeep passengers sustained major injuries and a third passenger was moderately injured, according to CHP officials.
The truck driver, Jorge Garcia Prieto, 52, of Cabazon, Calif., also sustained moderate injuries.
Highway 138 was closed between 90th and 110th streets west for the investigation and clean up of spilled fuel, with a SIG Alert issued. The SIG Alert remained in effect Tuesday afternoon.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision, CHP officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigating Officer Spann at the Antelope Valley area CHP Office at 661-948-8541 during business hours. After business hours, contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3410.
