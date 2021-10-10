SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, rejected an effort to decriminalize jaywalking, despite supporters framing the issue as a social justice reform.
Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting said the crime is arbitrarily enforced, most often against people of color — sometimes leading to deadly confrontations with police.
“Unequal enforcement of jaywalking laws and the use of minor offenses like it as a pretext to stop people of color, especially in under-resourced communities, is unacceptable and must be addressed,” Newsom agreed in his veto message.
But the governor noted that the most populous state has the nation’s highest number of pedestrian deaths and ranks eighth per capita. Moreover, 63% were from pedestrians ignoring traffic controls or safety laws.
Newsom said he will work with lawmakers to find legislation that “addresses the unequal enforcement of jaywalking laws in a manner that does not risk worsening California’s pedestrian safety.”
Ting cited several recent cases where what started as jaywalking ended tragically.
Orange County deputies last year fatally shot Kurt Reinhold during a struggle after initially stopping the 42-year-old Black man for jaywalking, for instance.
“A person shouldn’t be killed for jaywalking, for being homeless or for having mental illness,” John Taylor, one of the family’s attorneys, said as they filed a wrongful death claim.
Ting also referenced two other recent cases of Black men confronted by police over jaywalking: Chinedu Okobi died from cardiac arrest in 2018 after a struggle with San Mateo County deputies, while in 2017 Nandi Cain survived a violent arrest by Sacramento police after he challenged an officer to fight.
Cain’s lawyer, John Burris, said at the time that his client was guilty mainly of “walking while Black.”
Ting cited 2018-2020 data compiled by the California Racial and Identity Profiling Act showing that Black people were up to four-and-a-halftimes more likely to be stopped for jaywalking than white people, depending on the community.
