TOKYO (AP) — An 83-year-old Japanese adventurer returned home, Saturday, after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.
Kenichi Horie arrived in the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast, completing his trans-Pacific voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco, in March.
It was the latest achievement for the octogenarian adventurer, who, in 1962, became the first person in the world to successfully complete a solo nonstop voyage across the Pacific from Japan to San Francisco.
Sixty years later, he traveled the opposite route.
“I just crossed the finish line. I’m tired,” he wrote in his blog after reaching Japan, in the early hours of Saturday.
He said that his sailing boat, Suntory Mermaid III, was to be toed after the sunrise for an expected arrival at his home port of Shin Nishinomiya yacht harbor, in the evening. Local media said a welcome ceremony will be held, today.
His achievement came after three days of struggle with the pushback from a strong tide. He wrote in his blog, Friday, that he succeeded but was exhausted and took a nap after feeling assured that his yacht was now on the right track to the finish line.
Horie’s return to Japan makes him the world’s oldest person to complete a solo, nonstop crossing of the Pacific, according to his sponsors.
Horie has also achieved a number of other long distance solo voyages, including sailing around the world, in 1974. His latest expedition was the first since his 2008 solo non-stop voyage on a wave-powered boat from Hawaii to the Kii Strait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.