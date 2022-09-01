Japan Abe Funeral Protest

People protest outside Diet against the state paying for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, Wednesday, in Tokyo.

 Associated Press

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, Wednesday, his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month, and apologized for causing the loss of public trust in politics.

Widespread cozy ties between members of Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party, many of them belonging to Abe’s faction, and the South Korean-born church have surfaced since Abe was shot to death while giving a campaign speech, in July.

