Capitol Riot Gold Medal

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauds US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony, on Jan. 6, 2021, honoring law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol.

 Alex Brandon/AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hailed as heroes, the law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol, on Jan. 6, 2021, were honored, Tuesday, with Congressional Gold Medals and praised for securing democracy when they fought off a brutal and bloody attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the emotional ceremony, tensions still raw in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters battled police, broke into the building and stormed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election.

Tags

(2) comments

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Is that Obama sauce on US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger face...?

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Trash bag Pelosi (IMHO) prayed and thanked George Floyd for giving his life to fight police abuse...Except George Floyd did not ""sacrifice his life""...it was taken, and POS Pelosi used that tragic incident as a political tool. Nancy is POS just like Harry Reid (IMHO)...Pelosi the Drunk POS is quite the Scumbag (IMHO) When the Drunk POS Drops and goes Hot...The Steaks are on me "Outback" * while supplies last.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.