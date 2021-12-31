SAN DIEGO — A San Diego jail inmate was arrested on suspicion of killing his cellmate, authorities said, Thursday.
John Roman Medina, 18, of Chula Vista was held after a sheriff’s deputy saw him attacking the other man, Wednesday evening, at the San Diego Central Jail, the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Deputies stopped the attack and pulled Medina from the cell.
Dominique James McCoy, 38, of San Diego was given lifesaving measures by deputies and medical staff but he was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.
