In 1961, Sandra and Allan Jaffe stopped in New Orleans on their way home to Philadelphia from an extended honeymoon in Mexico. They heard music playing all around them in the French Quarter and stepped into an art gallery on St. Peter Street where a combo was playing traditional jazz.
The Jaffes, then in their 20s, were transformed by what they heard. They came back a few days later to hear the combo again. The gallery’s owner, Larry Borenstein, told them that he was moving his business next door and offered to rent the couple the modest space (31 feet by 20 feet) for $400 a month.
“We didn’t even think twice about it,” Sandra Jaffe told the alumni magazine of Harcum College, from which she graduated, in 2011. “ ‘Of course,’ we said, and that was the beginning of Preservation Hall. We never left New Orleans.”
Preservation Hall — which serves no alcohol, has no air conditioning and seats 50 or so on six benches — has celebrated jazz for 60 years in a city widely regarded as its birthplace. It defied segregation laws, in the early 1960s. It survived Allan Jaffe’s death, in 1987, and it survived Hurricane Katrina. The Coronavirus pandemic shut it down, but it reopened triumphantly, in June.
And it has nurtured musicians, some of whom played with Louis Armstrong (including guitarist Johnny St. Cyr) and even with cornetist Buddy Bolden (including bassist Papa John Joseph). Many jazz historians have said Bolden was the genre’s first significant practitioner. Many of the musicians had been largely forgotten amid the growing dominance of rock ’n’ roll and other more modern forms of music.
“There is no question that Preservation Hall saved New Orleans jazz,” George Wein, an impresario who produced the Newport Jazz Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, told Vanity Fair, in 2011. “When it became an institution in New Orleans, everybody who went down there went to the hall. They paid a dollar to go hear people like George Lewis or Sweet Emma Barrett and made them national figures.”
Sandra Jaffe died, Dec. 27, in a hospital in New Orleans. She was 83.
Her son Ben, creative director of Preservation Hall, confirmed the death.
The Jaffes played different roles at Preservation Hall. Allan Jaffe, who played the helicon, a brass instrument, was the link to the musicians and sent them out on the road as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Sandra Jaffe, who shared management duties with her husband, was usually stationed at the hall’s front gate, basket on her lap, collecting money from the patrons.
“That’s how she was remembered by many: as the first to interact with people,” Ben Jaffe said in an interview. “She was also the de facto bouncer and security; she’d have to step in when people were being inappropriate or espousing racist language. My mother would bite first, then assess the situation.”
Sandra Smolen was born in Philadelphia, on March 10, 1938. Her parents were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. Her father, Jacob, held various jobs, including running a gas station and a taproom; her mother, Lena (Kaplan) Smolen, was a homemaker.
Sandra studied journalism and public relations at Harcum, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree, in 1958. She worked for an advertising agency for two years and married her husband, on Christmas Day 1960. After honeymooning in Mexico, they headed to New Orleans, where one of his fraternity brothers lived; Allan Jaffe had gotten to know the city during his military service.
After their first musical encounter at the art gallery, the Jaffes decided they would stay three more days, until the combo that had entranced them was to appear again.
“Our parents were expecting us back in Philadelphia any day,” she told the Harcum magazine, “but we had to stay a little longer.”
