BEVERLY HILLS — Jacqueline Avant, a Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot at their home in Beverly Hills, early Wednesday, police said.
Police and paramedics arrived at the home after a 2:23 a.m. call to find Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said at an afternoon news conference. She was taken to a hospital, but did not survive.
The suspect or suspects were gone when police arrived. No one has been arrested and the motive remains unclear, Stainbrook said.
