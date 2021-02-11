PALMDALE — The Jacob Hefter Foundation and Cedars Sinai Blood Donor Center partnered for the inaugural Jacob Hefter Foundation Blood Drive on March 6 at Marie Kerr Park.
“The Foundation feels this is an excellent way to serve a critical need in the healthcare community, while at the same time reminding the public about the dangers of distracted driving,” the Foundation said.
The event motto is one pint plus one pledge equals saving a life.
The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 6 at the park, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Limited spots are available and advance appointments are highly recommended. Visit www.donatebloodcedars.org/index.cfm?group=op&expand=6223&zc=93551 to select a visit.
In addition to the blood drive, there will be a distracted driving simulator and education, as well as a fundraiser.
Individuals 17 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds, and teens aged 16 with a signed parent consent hospital form, will be able to donate blood, receive information about joining the bone marrow registry via Be The Match, and take a pledge to be Text-Free Drivers. Everything is free for those who donate blood, for any of the following:
• Plenty of free self-parking on-site and easily accessible for everyone.
• Comfortable spacious indoors arrangements inside the large sports complex.
• Testing for COVID-19 antibodies.
• Information to find out individual blood type.
• Enlist in the Be The Match bone marrow registry, for individuals ages 18 and older.
• Health screening including vital-signs, blood pressure evaluation, iron test, temperature and pulse.
• New shirt to first 100 donors.
• Majority of common daily medications allowed, tattoos accepted and also body piercings (if done at a California licensed shop).
• Safely individually packaged all-you-can-eat refreshment snacks/juices/bottled water.
• Repeat donors and also first-timers invited, please wear your mask and bring an I.D. (driver license, state issued I.D., or passport works best).
For details, call Angela Hefter at 661-992-3840 or email JHF49r@yahoo.com
