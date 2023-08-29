Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Parishioners pray Sunday at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, in Jacksonville, Fla., during a service for the victims of a mass shooting.

 Associated Press

By some measures, Jacksonville was making strides to emerge from its racist past. But the killing of three Black people by a young, white shooter was a painful and startling reminder that the remnants of racism still fester in the Florida city.

What happened Saturday in Jacksonville, said 79-year-old longtime resident Rodney Hurst, “could have happened anywhere, except it did happen in Jacksonville.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.