Ivory Coast Obit Bédié

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bédié attends a party rally in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, on Sept. 12, 2020. A career diplomat and politician, Bedie, who was head of state in the West African nation from 1993 to 1999, died at age 89, Tuesday.

 Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivory Coast president Henri Konan Bédié died Tuesday night at the age of 89, according to a communiqué from his party.

State media reported that he was rushed from his hometown of Daoukro in central Ivory Coast yesterday evening after falling ill. He arrived by helicopter around 8 p.m. at a hospital in Abidjan, the nation’s largest city and economic hub, where he passed away.

