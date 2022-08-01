Italy Nigerian Slain

A woman places a bouquet of flowers where the Nigerian street vendor Alika Ogorchukwu has been murdered, Saturday, in Civitanova Marche, Italy.

 Chiara Gabrielli/AP Photo

ROME — Italians debated, Sunday, whether a Nigerian street vendor could have been saved from a fatal attack by an enraged Italian man that played out in public as bystanders watched. Mourners left flowers and placards denouncing the violence and the indifference of those nearby.

On Friday, as strollers promenaded along a bustling shopping street in Civitanova Marche, an Italian town on the Adriatic Sea, Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, was left for dead after first being struck with his own crutch and then pummeled furiously by the suspect.

