It occurs to me that:
This is column No. 5,521.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, wrong in his defense of former President Donald Trump, is right that any commission investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection should also examine the left-wing mob violence that continues in places like Portland.
The last Don Lemon show on CNN Friday night marked the end of an error in that cable channel’s history.
I have not checked the numbers, but it sure seems that 2021 so far has been the windiest spring we’ve had in several years.
It’s not clear if AV drivers are getting any worse but some AV pedestrians certainly are — blatantly and deliberately crossing busy avenues, paying no attention to lights or crosswalks.
AV pedestrians remind me of one of the wrong answer choices on my New York State driver’s exam 47 years ago: “Defensive driving means … Doing whatever I want and relying on others to compensate for my mistakes.”
The way this school year has gone, Los Angeles County will lift the mask mandate the day after graduation.
Liz Cheney was dumped by the Republicans for refusing to repeat Trump’s “stolen election” lies, but Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida seems just fine in their eyes.
On Tuesday just before midnight, (illegal) window-rattling fireworks returned to my Lancaster neighborhood after a lull of, oh, three weeks.
Illegal used to mean something; not so much anymore.
The state’s plan to release another 76,000 prisoners should work out well. (That is sarcasm for those unable to grasp ironic, subtle or allusive writing.)
Kudos to the Lancaster City Council for its “no confidence” vote on Train Wreck Gascón, the Los Angeles County public defender, er, district attorney.
I miss the Antelope Valley Partners for Health’s annual Warford Walk for Wellness.
The congressional feud between Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-New York, is like the Iran vs. Iraq War in the 1980s — such a pity someone has to win.
I heard on KFI a story about 43 nurses, all volunteers, flying to India to help Covid-19 victims — a story of true heroism.
It’s nice that the Antelope Valley Transportation Authority has put millions of miles on their nice big electric buses, but the number of riders I see on the buses around town could fit into Volkswagen Beetles.
Speaking of driving, I hope I won’t have to sell my house just to pay for the gas to get back to New York this summer.
I will never understand the absolute giddiness of rabid partisans, left and right, when bad news afflicts the nation while the other guy’s party is in power.
Congressman Mike Garcia’s reports of vast illegal marijuana farms in the desert can’t possibly be true — the experts told us legalizing marijuana would eliminate that problem.
The CDC says we no longer need masks in most situations and the county says we do — who’s “following the science”?
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
