EDWARDS AFB — The stage is set for the Aerospace Valley Air Show, Saturday and Sunday, at Edwards Air Force Base.
It is the first time in 13 years the storied base has hosted the public, and organizers are ensuring it will be memorable. The flight line and skies will be filled with nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, along with aircraft from NASA, Scaled Composites, a variety of aerobatic performers and many more.
Alongside all this will be the largest STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) expo ever held by the Air Force, with more than 60 hands-on displays, demonstrations and speakers.
With a theme of “Breaking Tomorrow’s Barriers Today,” the air show and open house at the storied base is emphasizing accomplishments made there, and inspiring the younger generations who will be breaking those future barriers.
It is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, as well as the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight, which took place — as so many aviation firsts — in the skies above Edwards.
Headlining the show will be the Air Force Thunderbirds, the flight demonstration team easily recognized by the distinctive paint jobs on their F-16 fighter jets.
The team arrived at Edwards, Thursday, putting on a show for those working on setting up the air show.
A surprise addition, also announced, Thursday, and seen being towed into place on the Edwards flight line, is the Lockheed Martin Darkstar, the supposedly hypersonic aircraft flown by Tom Cruise’s character in this summer’s “Top Gun: Maverick” movie.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show will showcase not only the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, but also the entire aerospace community of the Antelope Valley, highlighting other facilities and firms such as NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, the Mojave Air and Space Port and Air Force Plant 42.
NASA will be well-represented, with aircraft and STEM displays. Among the aircraft scheduled for static display and in the air is SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy. This “flying telescope” completed its final science mission, last month, ending nearly two decades of peering into the far reaches of the universe.
Renowned Scaled Composites, the 40-year-old rapid prototyping aerospace firm founded by Burt Rutan and located at the Mojave Air and Space Port, will have several of its creations on static display. This includes the alien-like, high-altitude Proteus and the Long-EZ, a popular home-built airplane design created by Scaled’s predecessor, Rutan Aircraft Factory.
The Golden Age Flight Museum, in Tehachapi, will have some of its restored aircraft on display, including the Antonov AN-2 biplane, Howard 250, Convair PT-13A and Fairchild PT-23AE.
