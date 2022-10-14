Lockheed Martin Darkstar

A surprise addition to the lineup for the Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM Expo is the Lockheed Martin Darkstar, the supposedly hypersonic aircraft flown by Tom Cruise in the opening of this summer’s “Top Gun: Maverick” film. Headlined by the US Air Force Thunderbirds, the free event will feature myriad aircraft.

 Photo courtesy of Edwards Air Force Base

EDWARDS AFB — The stage is set for the Aerospace Valley Air Show, Saturday and Sunday, at Edwards Air Force Base.

It is the first time in 13 years the storied base has hosted the public, and organizers are ensuring it will be memorable. The flight line and skies will be filled with nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, along with aircraft from NASA, Scaled Composites, a variety of aerobatic performers and many more.

