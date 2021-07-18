Thanks to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for the press release warning about the prevalence of car theft in the AV and offering advice on how to prevent it.
But isn’t it a shame that such a warning is necessary?
The increase in theft couldn’t possibly have to do with emptying the prisons and the district attorney’s affection for criminals, could it?
———
Along the same lines, kudos to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for leading the opposition to state plans to place a sexual predator near schools in Sun Village.
It is great that she is doing it, but a shame that it must be done.
It seems that every few years the community must mobilize against a state decision to place sexual predators in our midst.
Some people simply prove over and over that they are unfit to live among us and need to be confined where they can no longer harm innocent people.
In his terrific column on turning 80, George Will quoted the English actor/author Alan Bennett as saying, “At eighty, things don’t occur; they recur.”
I agree, and I am still 17 years away from that milestone. I’ve seen the crime wave and the sexual predator placement movies before and did not like them.
Just like bad movies, it’s better when the predators are not released.
———
The passing of former Congressman Jerry Lewis brought back memories of the days when the Antelope Valley was represented by four congress members — none of whom lived here.
Lewis, who was 86, died at his home in Redlands on Friday.
Back when the Valley was considerably less populated, it was split into four different congressional districts. In 1990, we were represented by Lewis of Redlands, Carlos Moorhead of Glendale, Bill Thomas of Bakersfield, and David Dreier of West Covina.
All were Republicans.
It was an odd situation because each congressman had a small portion of the AV, a small portion of his overall constituency, and we were thus a priority for no one.
They didn’t ignore us, but let’s face it: politicians pay the most attention to areas where most of the votes are.
The good news was that both Thomas and Lewis were chairmen of important committees, so they brought some clout, and Dreier was a rising star in the Republican Party.
Since the big redistricting following the 1990 census, the AV has been divided into just two congressional districts, meaning we are a bigger portion of the vote and therefore a bigger priority than we used to be.
Over those years, only two AV residents have represented the area — Republican Steve Knight of Palmdale, and Democrat Katie Hill of Agua Dulce.
Today, we are represented by Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.
Perhaps one day the AV will be large enough to have its own congressional district.
———
Another obituary I read in Saturday’s paper was Harry Rosenfeld, the legendary Washington Post managing editor of Watergate fame.
He directed the work of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, and he was portrayed by Jack Warner in the film, “All the President’s Men.”
I was interviewed by Rosenfeld for a reporting job years later when he was editor of the Albany Times-Union. In 1987, I decided to move back to New York from California, and applied at papers all along the New York State Thruway — from Albany to Buffalo, just like the Erie Canal.
The Schenectady Gazette was first to call with an offer, so I went back there and worked for two years before returning to the Valley Press in 1989.
And, yes, I can confirm that Harry Rosenfeld was a crusty old newsman, just like Jack Warner played him in the movie.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
