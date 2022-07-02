LANCASTER — The professional July Fourth fireworks show planned, for Monday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, was officially canceled, on Friday, after the company contracted by the city of Lancaster for it ran afoul of the state fire marshal.
According to an earlier announcement by the city, the state fire marshal raided a warehouse owned by the vendor, Exposhows Inc., in Mojave, on Saturday.
California State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine said, on Friday, arson and bomb investigators “stopped an unlicensed group out of Kern County who had allegedly been fraudulently offering to put on public display shows.”
The group was allegedly not only unlicensed, but also found with fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and with homemade explosives that could have endangered lives, he said.
“California has zero tolerance for the possession (and) use of illegal fireworks,” Richwine said, during a press conference in Sacramento.
He said they are working with the Kern County District Attorney on the case, “but we believe they violated at least 15 various fireworks and explosives laws and regulations.”
Messages to the Kern County District Attorney’s office were not returned by press time, Friday.
Lancaster was one of nearly a dozen cities across the state that had contracts with the fraudulent group for July Fourth displays, he said.
“The City Council and I are deeply saddened by this news — it is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “While we can’t celebrate together with a fireworks display, I am confident we will bounce back, resilient after our own setback, this year. The spirit of our event and our nation’s independence lives in each and every one of you. I’m sure we will all enjoy fun and laughs with friends, family, backyard barbecues, and possibly more intimate conversations at home about what it truly means to be a free citizen of the United States.”
Those who purchased tickets for grandstand seating and parking will be refunded. Those sales are handled by the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.
The fireworks show was a joint effort between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, with both cities contributing to the cost.
Lancaster will also seek to recoup its costs from the cancellation.
As part of an agreement to rotate fireworks shows between the two cities, Palmdale plans to hold a Fireworks Celebration at the Palmdale Amphitheater, on Sept. 3.
In May, the Palmdale City Council approved a three-year contract with Garden State Fireworks, for $126,000 for the three years, with two one-year options.
